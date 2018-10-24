Football Focus turns 40 this year and, as part of the celebrations, BBC Sport is going back through the archives to find highlights from the last four decades.

This week the focus falls on 1986 and Tony Gubba gets caught up in some pantomime comic capers with Bobby Ball.

Everton's Gary Lineker and Liverpool's Mark Lawrenson enjoy a spot of snooker ahead of their side's FA Cup Final clash.

While Lawrenson's eventual cup-winning team-mate Alan Hansen confesses his preference for golf over football.