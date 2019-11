Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger praises the "intelligent" display from his side as they pulled off a famous 1-0 win over Borussia Dortmund.

The Gunners scored with their first effort at goal when Aaron Ramsey forced home Mesut Ozil's cross after 62 minutes.

And Wenger was delighted to have picked up a "huge" win that leaves them in a strong position to reach the last 16 of the Champions League.