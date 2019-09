Manager Mauricio Pochettino praises Southampton's "resilience" in earning a 1-1 Premier League draw away at Stoke.

The Argentine blames "a gust of wind" for the opening goal scored by Stoke goalkeeper Asmir Begovic after just 13 seconds.

Despite the "tough" weather conditions which did not suit Southampton's "philosophy of football", Jay Rodriguez's goal keeps them unbeaten in seven Premier League matches.