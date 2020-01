Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers describes Steven Gerrard as a "top, top, top, top, top player", after the midfielder's display in the 4-1 win over West Brom.

Rodgers was asked whether Sir Alex Ferguson's criticism of Gerrard and Jordan Henderson in the former Manchester United manager's autobiography had affected either player.

In his book, Ferguson said that Gerrard was not a "top, top player", and said Henderson's running style could cause him fitness problems later in his career.