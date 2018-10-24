Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho and Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini play down their old La Liga rivalry ahead of Sunday's Premier League meeting at Stamford Bridge.

Mourinho mocked Pellegrini after replacing him at Real Madrid in 2010, with the Portuguese manager saying that if he was ever sacked, "I won't be going to coach Malaga. I will go to a big club in the Premier League".

Pellegrini - who went to Malaga after leaving Madrid, then joined Manchester City during the summer - faces Mourinho for the first time in English football on Sunday, in the pick of the weekend's Premier League fixtures.