Dan Walker is joined by John Hartson and Alan Shearer for this week's Focus Forum, where they discuss which overseas player has had the most impact on the Premier League.

The trio assess a number of great foreign players who have plied their trade in England - including Dennis Bergkamp, Eric Cantona, Thierry Henry and Gianfranco Zola.

Watch Football Focus every Saturday on BBC One, BBC One HD and on the BBC Sport website.