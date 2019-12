BBC Sport's Pat Nevin examines the way Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris patrols his penalty area, often advancing long distances out of his goal to close down attackers.

Nevin believes this unusual 'sweeper-keeper' tactic is a high-risk strategy, but one which often pays off for Spurs and allows Andre Villas-Boas's team to play high up the pitch.

France international Lloris moved to White Hart Lane from Lyon during the 2012 summer transfer window.