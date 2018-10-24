Former Sheffield United boss David Weir told BBC Radio Sheffield that he would not walk away from the club despite being knocked out of the Johnstone's Paint Trophy by League Two side Hartlepool on Tuesday.

However, just three days later, the Blades sacked the former Scotland international with the club 22nd in League One and without a league win since the opening day of the season.

After last week's 1-1 draw with Crawley, Weir acknowledged the side had to start winning games, but Tuesday's 1-0 defeat means they have won only two of his 13 matches in charge and scored in just six of those games.