Everton forward Toni Duggan scores a hat-trick as England beat Turkey 8-0 in the World Cup qualifier at Fratton Park on Wednesday.

Ellen White and Eniola Aluko both scored two goals, with substitute Natasha Dowie completing the rout.

It was the team's biggest win since beating Malta by the same scoreline in 2009 and the second of two qualifiers under temporary coach Brent Hills, who took over from former head coach Hope Powell after a dismal showing at Women's Euro 2013.

