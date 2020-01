Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho says Juan Mata must adapt his game after the Spaniard was left out of the squad for the 2-0 win over Fulham.

After a shock 2-1 loss to Basel in midweek, Chelsea got straight back to winning ways against their local rivals with goals from Oscar and John Mikel Obi.

It ended their run of four games without a victory and took them to the top of the Premier League on goal difference.