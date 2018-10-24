Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger shares his concerns over the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, saying his "main worry" is for the safety of the fans in such extreme heat.

Earlier this week Fifa's own medical chief Michel D'Hooghe said the risks posed to supporters by conditions in Qatar are too great, and president Sepp Blatter already supports a move away from the traditional summer staging, when temperatures can reach 50C.

Wenger goes on to compare Arsenal's fixture against Stoke to a "battle" and says record signing Mesut Ozil still needs time to "adjust" to the physicality of the Premier League ahead of his home debut on Sunday.