We should have scored more - Moyes

David Moyes says Manchester United should "probably should have scored more goals" after completing a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Palace's Kagisho Dikgacoi was sent off just before half-time for a foul on Ashley Young, leading to a penalty that was converted by Robin van Persie, before Wayne Rooney's free-kick gave United a two-goal advantage nine minutes from time.

That goal secured Moyes his first win at Old Trafford as Manchester United manager as his team extended their 12-year run of being unbeaten on home soil against newly-promoted teams.

