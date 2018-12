Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes he was able to sign Mesut Ozil from Real Madrid because the Spanish club had to generate cash after paying a record £85m for Gareth Bale.

The Gunners boss admits he did not know if he would secure the Germany midfielder until the day before the transfer window closed.

Wenger adds that he is happy to spend Arsenal's money on world-class players, after his £42.4m signing broke the club record by £27.4m.