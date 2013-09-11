Palace's Parish talks prices and pies

Crystal Palace co-chairman Steve Parish says the club have brought down the cost of their cheapest season ticket to make "football more accessible to people" and to give "true Palace fans" the opportunity to come to games.

The cost of their cheapest season ticket has been reduced from £395 to £360 despite promotion to the Premier League.

Palace's pies have been named the most expensive in the top flight - at £4 - but Parish says the club has had "fantastic feedback" from fans.

BBC Sport's Price of Football study shows ticket prices across English football's top four divisions have fallen by up to 2.4%.