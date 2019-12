BBC Sport takes a look at the England players who are part of the 100 Club, as Frank Lampard prepares to win his 100th cap.

Billy Wright became the first centurion for England, with Bobby Charlton, Bobby Moore, Peter Shilton, David Beckham, Steven Gerrard and Ashley Cole all part of the select club.

Lampard will become the eighth England player to reach the milestone if he features in England's crucial World Cup qualifier against Ukraine on Tuesday.

