BBC chief sports correspondent Dan Roan looks at Gareth Bale's arrival in Spain after his world record transfer to Real Madrid.

Bale will have a medical and then be presented to the Real Madrid fans at the Bernabeu at 12:00 BST on Monday before speaking at a news conference.

The Wales forward has become the most expensive footballer in history by signing for £85.3m, breaking the world record of £80m set in 2009 when Cristiano Ronaldo moved from Manchester United to Real Madrid.