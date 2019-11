Former Tottenham striker Robbie Keane thinks the "lure of Real Madrid" will prove too great for Gareth Bale.

The Welsh international is in advanced talks with the Spanish club and a deal is expected to be agreed later this week for a world record transfer fee of over £80m.

Keane, who left Tottenham for LA Galaxy in August 2011, says he does not blame Bale for wanting to move abroad to play football as he was in a similar situation when he joined Inter Milan in 2000.