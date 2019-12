Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini said he was happy with his side's display in the 4-0 thrashing of Newcastle at Etihad Stadium.

Goals from David Silva, Sergio Aguero, Yaya Toure and Samir Nasri secured City's emphatic win, while Newcastle had Steven Taylor sent off.

Pellegrini was pleased with the aggression his team showed when they did not have the ball and also praised striker Edin Dzeko's performance.