Sportscene's 'retro' title sequence

BBC Scotland's Sportscene is back for another season of Scottish Professional Football League matches, plus Scottish Cup, League Cup, Scotland internationals and European qualifiers.

The programme's new title sequence proved a big hit with our audience and has received lots of positive feedback.

So, here they are. The sequence mixes images of Scottish landmarks with memorable Scottish football shots from both the distant and more recent past.

The aspect which seemed to delight viewers most was the return of the much-loved 1980s Sportscene theme tune.

