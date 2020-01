Swindon Town caretaker manager Mark Cooper tells BBC Wiltshire he had a "tough" spell as boss at Saturday's opponents Peterborough.

Cooper, 44, was sacked by Posh in 2010 after only 13 games in charge.

Now in temporary charge of Swindon, following Kevin MacDonald's departure, Cooper will lead Town out at London Road for the first game of the 2013-14 League One season.