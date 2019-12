New Manchester United boss David Moyes says outgoing manager Sir Alex Ferguson told him personally that he was the club's next manager.

Moyes says he had "no idea" that Ferguson was planning to retire at the end of the season, and says he was "incredibly thrilled" to be taking over.

The Scot, in his first public appearance since succeeding Ferguson, also insists that Wayne Rooney "will not be sold" by the club after weeks of speculation surrounding the striker's future.