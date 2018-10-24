Former Brighton and Hove Albion manager Gus Poyet finds out he has been sacked while working for Match of the Day covering Spain's Confederations Cup match with Nigeria.

Poyet was suspended by the Seagulls in May, but only found out he had been sacked when the TV production team handed him a print out of a statement that had been released on the Brighton website. The decision to sack him was upheld after he appealed.

Poyet discussed the extraordinary situation with Match of the Day presenter Mark Chapman at half-time, and they returned to the topic after the game as the 45-year old explained that "not being able to talk to the players was the hardest thing".

The Uruguayan spent three-and-a-half years at Brighton, leading them to promotion to the Championship in 2011, and then guiding them into the play-offs last season where they lost to Crystal Palace in the semi-finals.