BBC Sport speaks to 1970 Brazil coach Mario Zagallo about his classic World Cup winning side and Zico reflects on their 1982 exit to Italy.

Twice World Cup-winning player and coach, Zagallo says he had "five number 10s" in the 1970 side, who beat Italy 4-1 in the final.

Zico talks about the disappointment of elimination from the 1982 World Cup following Paulo Rossi's match-winning hat-trick.

