Italy beat Japan in 4-3 thriller

Substitute Sebastian Giovinco's goal gives Italy a thrilling 4-3 win over Japan in Group A of the Confederations Cup.

A Keisuke Honda penalty opened the scoring before Shinji Kagawa's volley doubled the Japanese lead, only for Daniele De Rossi's header to reduce the deficit before half-time.

Atsuto Uchida's own goal then levelled the scores and Mario Balotelli's penalty put the Italians ahead, only for Shinji Okazaki to head Japan level - before Giovinco's decisive strike.

