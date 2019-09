Manchester City's new signing Fernandinho says he is "excited" at joining a "spectacular" club after arriving for a fee of about £30m.

The Blues signed the Brazilian midfielder from Shakhtar Donetsk on a four-year deal. A deal has also been struck to bring Jesus Navas to the club from Sevilla.

Fernandinho says it is "a dream" to play in the Premier League, and believes he can help the club "win all the titles".

Pictures courtesy of CityTV.