Sportsday is looking back at some of the most memorable football manager rants after Leicester manager Nigel Pearson's bizarre argument with a journalist.

Here BBC Sport takes a look back at some of Ian Holloway's most entertaining interviews.

The Bosman rule, 2022 World Cup in Qatar and Strictly Come Dancing are some of the subjects touched upon by Holloway, who is well known for his amusing answers to questions from the media.

