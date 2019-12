Ian Holloway will be back in the Premier League with Crystal Palace next season and his weekly press conferences are likely to be entertaining affairs.

During the 2010-11 season, he managed Blackpool in the top flight and provided plenty of memorable quotes.

Here he gives his opinion on the Bosman free transfer rule and the possibility of Wayne Rooney leaving Manchester United for free.

The Eagles secured promotion with a 1-0 victory over Watford in the Championship play-off final.