Crystal Palace celebrate promotion to the Premier League after beating Watford 1-0 in extra time to win the Championship play-off final.

A penalty from 39-year-old Kevin Phillips gave the Londoners victory after Manchester United-bound winger Wilfried Zaha was brought down by Watford's Marco Cassetti.

Palace join Championship winners Cardiff and runners-up Hull in next season's Premier League, replacing relegated sides QPR, Reading and Wigan.