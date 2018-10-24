Yeovil players, coaches and fans celebrate on the Wembley pitch after beating Brentford 2-1 in the League One play-off final to secure promotion to the Championship.

Paddy Madden gave the Glovers an early lead, with Dan Burn making it 2-0 before half-time but Harlee Dean nodded home to reduce the deficit after the break.

The Glovers will take their place in English football's second tier next season 10 years after being promoted to the Football League from the Conference.

