David Beckham announces himself to the football world as he scores from the halfway line for Manchester United against Wimbledon in 1996.

In United's opening match of the season at Selhurst Park, the midfielder spots goalkeeper Neil Sullivan off his line and scores his famous goal in their 3-0 victory.

Beckham announced on Thursday he is to retire at the end of this season after an illustrious 20-year career in the sport.

Pictures courtesy of the Premier League.

Available to UK users only.