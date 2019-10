Wigan Athletic manager Roberto Martinez says the club have had "an incredible journey" in the Premier League, despite being relegated after a 4-1 loss at Arsenal.

Two goals from Lukas Podolski and one each for Theo Walcott and Aaron Ramsey condemned the FA Cup winners to the Championship next season after eight seasons in the top flight.

Martinez says he "never expected" relegation and that the club will now "look forward and keep defying the odds".