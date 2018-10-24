Listen to BBC Three Counties commentary as Watford win a dramatic play-off semi-final after Troy Deeney scores the winner seconds after Anthony Knockaert missed a penalty for Leicester.

With the tie poised at 2-2 on aggregate, Watford goalkeeper Manuel Almunia saved Knockaert's injury-time spot-kick before Watford countered and scored through Deeney's volley.

The 3-2 aggregate win means the Hornets will face Crystal Palace at Wembley on Monday, 27 May for a place in the Premier League.

