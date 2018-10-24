Frank Lampard says he felt "emotional" after becoming Chelsea's all-time record goal scorer in their 2-1 win at Aston Villa.

Lampard scored twice in the second half to virtually secure Chelsea's Champions League qualification and take his tally for the Blues to 203 goals, of which 165 have come in the Premier League.

Despite breaking Bobby Tambling's long-standing record, Lampard is yet to agree a contract for next season, although he states he hopes to remain with the club beyond the end of the season.