David Moyes speaks publicly for the first time since being named as Sir Alex Ferguson's successor at Manchester United.

Moyes discusses his "difficult" meeting with Everton chairman Bill Kenwright and hopes he will "be able to walk back through the front door" at Goodison Park after 11 years at the Merseyside club.

Everton have only finished outside the top half of the table in two of Moyes's 10 full seasons in charge and are sixth in the table with two games of the current campaign remaining.