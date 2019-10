Dave Whelan breaks his leg playing for Blackburn Rovers against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the 1960 FA Cup final.

The current Wigan Athletic owner will lead his side out for the 2013 final against Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday as he returns to the scene where his playing career was ruined.

Whelan was 23 years old when he was injured in a tackle with Wolves winger Norman Deeley.

