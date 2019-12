Defender Rio Ferdinand says all the Manchester United players are "delighted" at the appointment of David Moyes as Sir Alex Ferguson's successor.

The 34-year-old is pleased with how "swiftly" Moyes was put in place and highlights the importance that the new boss is "sympathetic to the traditions of the club".

Moyes has signed a six-year contract at Old Trafford and will take up the post on July 1st.

Pictures courtesy of MUTV.