Everton chairman Bill Kenwright says Manchester United are "lucky" to be appointing a "great manager" in David Moyes.

The theatre impresario says it is "tough for all Evertonians" but believes their fans will only have "gratitude" and "admiration" for the departing Scot.

Moyes will take over at Old Trafford on 1 July having signed a six-year contract to succeed Sir Alex Ferguson.