Pundits pick Ferguson's best XI

  • From the section Football

Football Focus pundits Robbie Savage, Dion Dublin and Peter Reid pick a team from Sir Alex Ferguson's finest players during his time as Manchester United manager.

The trio debate which Old Trafford stalwarts would make an appearance in a best XI, agreeing on the inclusion of Peter Schmeichel, Roy Keane and Eric Cantona but debating some of the other positions.

Sir Alex Ferguson announced on Wednesday he would step down as Manchester United manager at the end of the season after 26 years in charge.

Top videos

Top Stories

Liverpool v Leicester
  • From the section Football
Andy Murray
  • From the section Tennis
George Ford
  • From the section Rugby Union
  • Comments
Bulgaria football fans
  • From the section Football
Patrick Day
  • From the section Boxing
Darren Bent, Pepe Reina, Jamie Carragher
Video
  • From the section Football