Football Focus pundits Robbie Savage, Dion Dublin and Peter Reid pick a team from Sir Alex Ferguson's finest players during his time as Manchester United manager.

The trio debate which Old Trafford stalwarts would make an appearance in a best XI, agreeing on the inclusion of Peter Schmeichel, Roy Keane and Eric Cantona but debating some of the other positions.

Sir Alex Ferguson announced on Wednesday he would step down as Manchester United manager at the end of the season after 26 years in charge.