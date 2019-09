Football Focus tells the story of Wednesday 8th May - the day Sir Alex Ferguson stepped down as manager of Manchester United.

Football luminaries including Gary Lineker, Bryan Robson, Alan Hansen and Michael Owen react to the resignation of British football's most successful ever manager.

Ferguson retires after 27 seasons at Manchester United, winning 38 trophies including 13 league titles, two Champions Leagues, five FA Cups and four League Cups.