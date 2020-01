Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson will retire at the end of the season after achieving unprecedented success at Old Trafford.

The 71-year-old is British football's most successful manager after winning 38 trophies in 26 years in charge, as Andy Swiss reports.

Everton's David Moyes, Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho and Borussia Dortmund's Jurgen Klopp are among the favourites with the bookmakers to take over from Ferguson.

