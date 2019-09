Match of the Day pundits Alan Shearer and Phil Neville analyse Newcastle's "embarrassing" 6-0 home defeat against Liverpool on Saturday.

The result was the Magpies' heaviest home defeat since 1925, and left them only five points above the relegation zone.

Former Newcastle player and manager Shearer says there was "no spirit, hunger or desire" from the team, while Neville describes their defensive display against Liverpool as a "shambles".