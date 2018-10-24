Mansfield Town chief executive Carolyn Radford tells BBC East Midlands Today that the club is focused on winning back-to-back promotions after securing a return to the Football League as Blue Square Bet Premier champions.

Radford, who previously worked in the fashion industry and is the wife of club chairman John, became English football's youngest chief executive when appointed to the position in 2011 at the age of 29.

Victory over Wrexham at Field Mill at the weekend earned the Stags a return to League Two after a five-year absence.

"We are hoping to do and replicate exactly what we have done this season," Radford said.