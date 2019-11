Radio Ulster conveys the excitement and drama as Cliftonville beat Linfield 3-2 to secure their first Irish League championship since 1998.

Joel Taggart is the commentator as George McMullan's stoppage-time penalty sparks wild celebrations among the Reds' fans.

Cliftonville can complete their first ever domestic double by beating Glentoran in the Irish Cup final on 4 May.

Tommy Breslin's men won the League Cup earlier in the season.