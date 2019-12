Paolo Di Canio celebrates his first win as Sunderland manager in front of the away fans after beating beat Newcastle 3-0 in April.

Goals from Stephane Sessegnon, Adam Johnson and David Vaughan secured the Black Cats' first victory at St James' Park in 13 years.

It was the highest point of Di Canio's short-lived tenure at Sunderland, he was sacked on Sunday after they claimed just one point from their opening five Premier League games of the season.