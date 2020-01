Cardiff City chairman Vincent Tan has flown to Wales from Malaysia to open the club's new £2m training facility.

Tan was joined by manager Malky Mackay and striker Craig Bellamy to launch Cardiff's second stage of their training centre, House of Sport, which is opposite their Cardiff City Stadium home.

The indoor facility, supported by a £350,000 Premier League Community Facility Fund and a £50,000 Sport Wales grant, will also be available for local sporting groups.