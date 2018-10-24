Wigan chairman Dave Whelan says it was "very disrespectful" for Monday's Manchester derby not to observe a one-minute silence for the late Baroness Thatcher.

Whelan adds that he is in favour of the Wigan players wearing black arm bands in their FA Cup game against Millwall on Saturday in honour of the former prime minister.

Lady Thatcher died in London on Monday, aged 87, after suffering a stroke, but the Premier League and Football League will not be asking clubs to mark her death at their upcoming fixtures.