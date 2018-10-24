Sunderland's "discipline" pleases new manager Paolo Di Canio, despite a 2-1 defeat by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Italian was "very happy" with a first half in which Cesar Azpilicueta's own goal gave the Black Cats a half-time lead.

But, a deflection off Matt Kilgallon resulted in the game's second own goal before Branislav Ivanovic's touched David Luiz's shot home to win Chelsea the game.

The defeat sees Sunderland remain 17th in the Premier League, above the relegation zone on goal difference.