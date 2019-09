Lisburn Distillery lose 2-0 to Crusaders but Whites boss Tim McCann sees the funny side when he is hit by a falling advertising board.

McCann was complaining that the Irish Premiership strugglers were denied a penalty when a gust of wind sent the board crashing into the former Cliftonville and Glentoran winger.

Distillery remain two points adrift at the bottom while Crusaders moved to within 11 points of leaders Cliftonville.