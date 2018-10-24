Behind the scenes at Portsmouth

BBC Late Kick Off South is given exclusive behind-the-scenes access at crisis-hit Portsmouth, to see how their off-field traumas are affecting the day-to-day life at Fratton Park.

Andy Steggall spent time with caretaker manager Guy Whittingham and his backroom staff to see how the club have coped with their on-going financial woes.

Late Kick Off South was even given access to the Pompey dressing room before, during and after their 2-0 League One victory over Coventry.

The full episode of Late Kick Off South is available on the BBC iPlayer here until Monday, 1 April.

Top videos

Top Stories

Mark Beck
Rafael Nadal
  • LIVE
  • From the section Tennis
A screen announcing VAR decision
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Neil Warnock
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Toto Wolff
  • From the section Formula 1
Tommy Fury
  • From the section Boxing