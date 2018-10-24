British number one Heather Watson says she will continue with her tennis schedule less than 24 hours after stating she would take a break.

Watson made the initial announcement on Tuesday after a first-round defeat for the second tournament in a row, saying she felt "burnt out".

The 20-year old says she "wasn't thinking straight" when she spoke to the media after her 1-6 7-5 6-4 loss to Ayumi Morita of Japan in the first round of the Miami Masters on Tuesday and says she plans to play at the Family Circle Cup in Charleston, in the United States, starting on 1 April.

She is also set to play for Great Britain in their Fed Cup World Group II play-off against Argentina in Buenos Aires on 20 and 21 April.